ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Composting Initiative ROC City Compost collected leftover Halloween pumpkins Saturday to be composted.

ROC City Compost is a recent imitative that works to recue food waste, creating a greener, more sustainable city. The program accepted drop-offs Saturday morning.

Karen St. Aubin, the Director of Operations Roc City Compost, said that the program has been well-received.

“The compost program, the pilot has been running for one year, and we are just expanding it now,” St. Aubin said. “We are taking sign-ups for anybody that wants to join in they can go to our website. It’s a great way to get all of the food out of the waste-stream, and today we thought we would have a little fun taking the pumpkins also.”

ROC Compost is currently accepting new participants as it works to add more drop-off locations, sign up information can be found on the City of Rochester’s website.