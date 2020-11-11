RG&E encourages use of its appliance recycling program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Having an energy efficient appliance can save you money on your bill while making a positive impact on the environment. With National Recycling Day just a few days away, RG&E wants to remind people about their program.

It is a partnership with Appliance Recycling Centers of America. Customers can get their old refrigerator picked up at their home for free. Officials said, it must be in working condition, empty and clean at the time of the pickup. It is for RG&E and NYSEG customers.

Once it’s picked up, the appliances are taken to ARCA’s facility in Syracuse. There they are properly broken down and recycled. RG&E said more than a thousand tons of material can be kept out of landfills and avoids emissions of ozone depleting substances which can be found in fridges and foam insulation.

“95% of the appliances are able to be recycled,” said Sarah Warren, RG&E Corporate Communications Manager. “So that includes all the plastics, the metal, the glass but why else and then they are remade into useful materials such as cell phones, or bridges or computer cases.”

New This Morning: How you can recycle ♻️ your fridges while making a positive impact on the environment! @RGandE has a program that can help! I’ll have details on @News_8 Sunrise. #Rochester #Roc #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/VClqE3IFA1 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 11, 2020

Customers can benefit from this program and save more money in energy costs. If your fridge or freezer qualify, customers can receive $30.

“Fridge and freezer obviously use a lot of electricity, so this program also encourages our customers to get energy efficient appliances. That can actually save customers up to $260 on their energy bill when they’re upgrading to those energy star appliances,” said Warren.

Since 2019, RG&E said their program has recycled over 4,300 appliances which includes: 444,000 lbs. of metals. 10,000 lbs. of glass, 53,200 lbs. of plastic



To Learn about the recycle program, click here.

