BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — With new phones, TVs, and computers coming out every month, it doesn’t take long for outdated technology to pile up in your home. Figuring out what to do with all of it can feel overwhelming, especially when you ask yourself ‘Can I recycle this, and is it going to cost me to do so?’

Up until recently, it might have, but according to Adam Shine, the President of Sunnking Recycling, starting next year getting rid of your e-waste won’t cost you a thing.

“This year they have just created new regulations that go into effect January 1 of 2023 where nobody can pay anything for electronics recycling, not consumers, not sites the manufacturer has to take and pay the full boat of true electronics recycling,” said Shine.

These new regulations come as an update and a clarification of the original law passed in 2010, according to Kira Kidalowski an Environmental Program Specialist with the DEC.

“Manufacturers while they were prohibited from directly charging consumers…what was happening was the recyclers that the manufacturer was using were charging municipalities and collection sites and in turn, those collection sites were charging consumers so it wasn’t enough being as free, and convenient as it was supposed to be,” said Kidalowski.

It’s also important to remember that in New York State, it is illegal to just throw out your electronics. All consumers — including you — are required to recycle most e-waste in a responsible and environmentally friendly manner.

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to get rid of your old electronics, SunnKing is hosting a free e-waste dropoff and recycling event for Rochester area residents at Monroe Community College from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. In order to participate, you need to register on Sunnking Recyclings website at sunnking.com/events.