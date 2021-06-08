Public meeting scheduled to address Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming webinar plans to address current water levels conditions across the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River.

The International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board is set to host several binational virtual public meetings on low water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

According to board officials, these meetings have been scheduled due to a rise in concerns due to this year’s water conditions.

“We have been hearing from concerned property owners, business owners, and recreational users regarding the current below average water levels throughout the system,” stated Board Leaders. “The Board plans to hold these meetings to provide information on current and forecast conditions for the summer and to hear specific concerns.”

During the meetings, the Board confirmed it will present information on dry weather conditions and respond to questions from attendees.

Meetings will provide simultaneous translation services in both French and English. Questions can be typed in English or French. If either of these events conclude prior to addressing all submitted questions, then responses to questions will be published on the Board’s website following the meetings.

These meetings will take place on June 15 and June 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and are open to all interested parties. In the event that the meetings reach capacity, additional meetings will be scheduled.

Full recordings of the meetings will be posted on the Board’s website.

Registration for the June 15 and June 17 meetings can be completed online.