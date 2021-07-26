Ontario Beach Park closed for swimming due to e. coli after heavy rainfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Parks Department officials say Ontario Beach Park is closed for swimming due to e. coli bacteria.

Officials say in Facebook post Monday morning that the park has been closed since last weekend’s record-breaking rainfall.

Parks department officials say when there is heavy rainfall, the Mount Morris Dam holds back a lot of water and steadily releases it over time to regular the reservoir’s water level.

Officials say this helps prevent flooding along the Genesee River and lake Ontario, but it’s not good for swimming, adding that sediment in the water are the “perfect home for e coli. bacteria.”

Officials say they will continue to track the Genesee River flow rate and update the public when the beach is safe for swimming.