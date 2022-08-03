PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday morning, students with Rochester City School #28 were given a cruise through the Erie Canal, as part of the New York State Canal Corp’s “On The Canal” program.

The students departed on the Sam Patch cruise, a replica 1800s packet boat, and toured the canal system — learning about the history, culture, and the importance of the canal system to the environment.

“We’re gonna be looking at the biology, what lives in the canal, the water chemistry, so what’s going on with the water and also the physical characteristics of what goes on around the canal that affects it,” said Kaeti Stoss, an environmental education specialist at RIT.

The “On The Canal” program offers year-round activities to reimagine a contemporary use of the canal while educating kids on the local environment.

The program was around for five years and is available to the public free of charge.