NEW YORK STATE (WROC) — In recent months we’ve all heard of the spotted lantern fly being the newest invasive species, now the NYSDEC is asking that you keep your eye out for the Elm ZigZag Sawfly as well. Importantly, they say there isn’t a need to panic as of now, but if you see something say something.

“We think it could just be potentially everywhere at low levels, but I don’t think there’s any need to freak out yet,” said Jessica Cancelliere, a research scientist, and Forest Health Section Chief for the NYSDEC. “It just remains to be seen. You know how it’s going to play out. It could be an insect that is more exotic. You know versus invasive where it’s here and it’s present but it doesn’t cause significant damage.”

So far the only counties that have confirmed populations include at least two throughout the Finger Lakes and Central New York.

“Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady, Clinton, Warren, Madison, Ontario, and St. Lawrence [counties],” said Cancelliere

Most of that spread has been identified just this year, marking this as a quote “big year for the emerald zigzag”. For now, they’re focusing on researching the insect to make sure the actions being taken are the right ones.

“We are working with SUNY ESF up in northern St. Lawrence County. We have a research project going on right now in the forested setting to determine,” said Cancelliere. “What is its phenology like in New York? How many generations a year are we seeing? What predators and parasitoids are potentially controlling it all things like that to help us better understand what the impact will be.”

While there isn’t cause for alarm just yet. It does complicate efforts to save the struggling native elm population which has been ravaged by Dutch elm disease. In the mid-20th century in just 15 years, Rochester alone lost 20,000 elm trees to the disease.

“In natural settings, you know we’re seeing it feed on all elm species American Elm, Slippery Elm,” said Cancelliere. “It does complicate some of the great efforts that are happening out there. You know, for example, the US Forest Service has an elm resistance breeding program.”

If you do come across the insect, the most important thing you can do for now is make sure you take a picture and include it in your report.

To submit a report of the Elm Zigzag Sawfly you can use this website