ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to foster environmental education in conjunction with the Rochester Institute of Technology, a non-profit called Delta Environmental is celebrating a $200,000 endowment they helped to establish.

Those involved with the effort say the endowment will create a new program that engages both local children and RIT students with the environment. The program will also provide educational awareness.

Karen Kessler, Board President Delta Environmental, said the mission was a personal one.

“In order to protect our environment — which was my dad’s passion, the reason he started this Delta Laboratories — was that every single citizen needed to do their part to make the world a better place,” Kessler said. “No matter how small, or how large that part was.”

The program will utilize the Tait preserve: a ten million dollar property in Penfield that is surrounded by 180 acres of a rehabilitated quarry.

The preserve was acquired by RIT in 2019 after it was left unsold for a number of months.