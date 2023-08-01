Residents are being asked to report the Box Tree Moth, an invasive species spotted near Lake Ontario (Photo/New York Department of Agriculture)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Box Tree Moth, an invasive pest that poses a major threat to a valuable portion of the nursery and horticultural industry, has been found along Lake Ontario, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture.

Previously, in response to recent findings in the area, inspectors from the Department plan to visit properties along Lake Ontario in Cayuga, Oswego, and Jefferson counties, with the landowner’s permission, to place traps for Box Tree Moth.

They are also urging residents to look for signs of Box Tree Moth infestation on their property.

Box Tree Moth larvae are easily recognizable; they are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots. Signs of damage may not appear at the beginning of an infestation because young larvae hide among twigs and leaves. Signs of a Box Tree Moth feeding on a plant include chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant. Larvae skeletonize the leaves and feed on the bark, causing defoliation and dryness, eventually leading to the plant’s death.

Adult Box Tree Moths generally have white bodies with brown heads and abdomens. Their wings are white and slightly iridescent, with an irregular thick brown border. Some adults have completely brown wings with a small white streak on each forewing. Males and females can show both colorations.

If the Box Tree Moth is found or suspected, the Department is asking that residents report it here.