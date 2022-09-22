ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State announced on Thursday that almost $8 million is being awarded to help over 70 farms in New York State to reduce their carbon footprint and prepare for extreme weather.

The state said the money is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program. The projects chosen for the money will reduce greenhouse gases, enrich soil health, and promote energy savings throughout the state — including the Finger Lakes region.

The grants were awarded to County Soil and Water Conservation districts on behalf of farmers in one of three tracks, such as manure storage cover and capture, riparian, floodplain, and upland water management, and Healthy Soils NY.

The Finger Lakes region was awarded over $1 million from the grant program. The conservation districts awarded to assist farms include:

Genesee SWCD was awarded $328,364 to assist four farms.

Livingston SWCD was awarded $671,310 to assist two farms.

Ontario SWCD was awarded $421,320 to assist one farm.

Wayne SWCD was awarded $58,775 to assist one farm.

Yates SWCD was awarded $385,550 to assist two farms.

“New York’s farmers are on the front lines of the fight against climate change and among the first to feel the devastating effects of extreme weather events that have become all too common in recent years,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Our Climate Resilient Farming Program gives farmers the resources they need to prepare for and respond to whatever weather events the future holds.”

The Climate Resilient Farming Program was launched in 2015 to support New York’s agricultural sector in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.