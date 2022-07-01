DRESDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) denied the renewal of Greenridge Generation’s Title V Air Permit on Friday.

Officials from the DEC said the decision was made due to Greenridge Generation not showing compliance with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, a law signed in 2019 that requires New York to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and no less than 85% by 2050.

This decision came after a five-month delay and years of advocacy from over 1,000 local businesses, organizations, elected officials, winemakers, and labor unions. Advocates said facilities like Greenridge had devastatingly impacted the local environment.

Advocates said Greenridge had been using grandfathered-in permits to pump greenhouse gases into the air constantly, causing harm to Seneca Lake in an effort to mine Bitcoin. They added this poses a threat to the local agritourism economy.

Despite the denial of the permit, advocates said Greenridge is still able to operate under current grandfathered guidelines.

In a statement from Greenridge Generation, officials said that this ruling was politically motivated against crypto mining.