A mature spotted lanternfly found in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The bug is in this stage between July and December. (Getty)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Morelle introduced legislation Friday morning aimed at stopping the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

Experts told News 8 that there is a concern for the spotted lanternfly spreading into the Finger Lakes region. The insect has been spreading in the northeast since 2014 and is a danger to plants and crops in the area.

“These crops—and the livelihoods of farmers who produce them—are being threatened by the invasive Spotted Lanternfly, said Congressman Morelle. “Without action, these insects will devastate our region’s agricultural economy. I’m introducing bipartisan legislation to invest in critical mitigation efforts and stop this destruction before it is too late.”

The act, named the “Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act,” would designate the invasive species as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

It would also allow the Secretary of Agriculture to create grants for projects aimed at combating the spread of the species in New York.

“Research and education will be the best options to mitigate the spread and diminish its impacts,” said NY Farm Bureau President David Fisher. “The New York Farm Bureau thanks Rep. Morelle for prioritizing funding in the next Farm Bill through the Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act that will expedite grants to learn more about combatting the pest.”

Officials say that if you see the spotted lanternfly, kill it immediately by stepping on it or crushing it and report sightings online by clicking here.