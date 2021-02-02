More Charging stations for electric vehicles are coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Electric cars are quickly growing in popularity, but still only make up less than two percent of cars on the road. New York State is trying to encourage consumers to make the switch and a big motivation may be more charging stations.

36 are available in the City of Rochester and there will be more soon as companies like EV Charging Solutions guide the way.

“We feel like it’s at the tipping point right now,” said Michael Moser, president of Moser Services, Group, LLC. His organization helps supply the hardware and software for companies, organizations, and any business that needs it, with help from the state.

“There has been a lot of funding available throughout New York State, primarily as a result of the Volkswagen penalty money from the emissions scandal.” Nearly 11 million dollars is available through the state to help install more charging stations, but location is key.

“Charging at home and charging at the workplace makes the most sense because you’re parked for a while.” Electric cars are easily plugged into a home outlet, but more and more workplaces are installing chargers to help incentivize their employees to invest in an electric car. New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will fund at least four more stations locally.

Here is NYSERDA statement to News 8:

NYSERDA is currently accepting applications until February 18, 2021 for proposals to own, build and install at least four public-use fast charging stations at different locations in certain regions of the state, including the Finger Lakes. Awards are forthcoming later this year to determine exactly where the chargers will be located and installations are expected to be done by the end of 2022. Charging stations are required to be in place at least five years with the public and private entities who are awarded incentives setting the guidelines and costs to use each. Of the four or more sites, at least half must feature charging stations that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the remaining sites must be available for use no less than 16 hours a day, seven days per week.

On a national level President Biden has made a big push toward electric vehicle infrastructure, committing to add nearly half a million charging stations across the united states by 2030.