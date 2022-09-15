ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed a new law Thursday with a mission to reduce Monroe County’s greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by the year 2050.

The law — titled the “Monroe County Climate Action Plan” — has two phases. The first phase will target emissions from local sites and facilities and the Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee will then develop the second phase in late September, which will aim toward private industry operations and land use.

“The launch of our Climate Action Plan fulfills a promise I made to combat the impacts of climate change on our region, securing a healthier future for our children,” Bello said. “This plan will build on our current operations to continue our reduction in greenhouse gasses. Our success will be a guide for businesses and other municipalities as they embark on similar initiatives.”

Officials said that the Climate Action Plan is a framework to prioritize future projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. An audit will occur in 2025 to measure Monroe County’s progression.

Additionally, officials say reviews will occur every five years.

“The Phase I Climate Action Plan is the result of two years of sustained effort by individuals

passionate about ensuring the quality of life in our community by mitigating the effects of greenhouse

gas emissions,” said Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee Co-Chair, Matthew O’Connor.

The Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee was created in March 2020 to measure the county’s current emissions, identify reduction goals, and recommend actions to meet those goals.