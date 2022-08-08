ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced on Monday that the county’s Department of Environmental Services teamed up with water disposal company Clean Harbors to collect and dispose of used vape devices and e-liquids.

Bello, in his announcement, said that not only is vaping a public health issue, but it is also an environmental issue.

“Vape pens, electronic cigarettes, and e-liquids are considered hazardous wastes and should not be thrown away. Monroe County is proud to lead the way in New York by taking action now to prevent these products from harming our environment.”

“Disposable vape products are toxic and unsafe for our environment,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza. “That makes them a health threat for all of us, even if we don’t use them.

Those with these used devices are told to bring them to the Monroe County/Waste Management eco-park. No appointment is needed and nobody will be charged for dropping off these devices.

Bello also said that the Monroe County Health Department and the Department of Environmental Services will accept and dispose of devices confiscated in schools, provided that these schools enroll in the County’s Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Program.

Dr. Casey Kosiorek, the president of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, said that the organization is happy with the new service.

“Vaping is an epidemic among school students across the region and results in large amounts of confiscated paraphernalia,” said Dr. Kosiorek. “Now districts have a much-needed service to dispose of these devices safely and appropriately.”

City officials advise the public that these devices should be handled with nitrile or latex gloves and should be delivered to the eco-park in a leak-proof container — with leaking cartridges being kept in a sealable bag.

The Monroe County Waste Management Ecopark’s hours for disposing of these items are Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.