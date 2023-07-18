LAKEVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Year in and year out, residents along Conesus Lake have dealt with recurring Algal Blooms. This year is no different, according to Mark Grove, the Director of Environmental Health for Livingston County.

“Had a call last week. A woman said you know, I don’t see any blooms yet, but it looks like it’s starting to happen. Sure enough, that was a day before; it was last Thursday. The day before, we really saw it happen,” said Grove.

Grove, along with the DEC and a group of dedicated volunteers, has been keeping an eye on the lake for years now in an effort to get ahead of these issues. The DEC released this statement to News 8 about their efforts and partnership with local health departments:

Safeguarding New York’s water quality continues to be a top priority and DEC is providing direct assistance to communities to effectively respond to harmful algal blooms (HABs). DEC and New York State Department of Health (DOH) scientists and experts are working closely with state and local partners to investigate the causes of HABs across New York and are pioneering cutting edge solutions to respond to these blooms and the threats they pose to public health and the environment. DEC and DOH are leading a multi-agency, statewide initiative to aggressively combat HABs and protect drinking water quality and the economy. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Despite this, there isn’t anything they can do to stop them or speed up their life cycle right now, their detection is getting better.

“We’re starting to see these form before they really happen,” said Grove.

This is good news for everyone. The faster these are detected, the less risk it poses to you or your pets.

“We’ve seen dire circumstances from pets in the water afterward, and it can be a bad scenario,” said Grove. “From a [human] health perspective, typically is the skin rash. It’s the biggest concern initially, but there are definitely more longer-term issues from ingestion, but that seemingly takes a chronic exposure.”

The best advice is, if something doesn’t look right, you and your pets shouldn’t enter the water. The other concern that often hangs over a HAB event is water quality concerns, especially if you’re one of the approximately 20,000 people who get water from Conesus Lake in Livingston County.

“The intakes for these water systems are deep enough that, as far as we know, they’re not really affected by HABs,” said Grove.

Grove elaborated that this is mainly a surface-based issue and that they do continually track water quality regardless.

To learn more about Harmful Algal Blooms, you can head to the NYSDEC’s information page. You can also view an interactive map of all the current blooms in New York, here.