RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — Strawberry season is in full swing across Western New York, but some are left wondering, after the late frosts in May, are there as many fresh strawberries as usual?

“When you grow strawberries in Western New York, there’s always going to be a risk from frost, and I would say on the average year, we lose probably 5 to 10%,” said George Moore, the Farm Manager at Gro-Moore Farms.

While this year Gro-Moore Farms didn’t lose much more than the average ten percent, they had to put quite a bit more work in behind the scenes to make it happen.

“We run irrigation at night when the temperatures get close to freezing, and then you continue irrigating the strawberries, overhead sprinkler irrigation until the sun is able to take over the next day and continue to melt the ice,” said Moore. “And we did that five times, which is a lot. That’s a lot. The average year it’s probably two to three [times].”

It’s not just the frost that can hamper their efforts as well. For strawberries to get their classic red color, you need ample heat and sunshine in the last stages of their growth before getting picked.

“The more heat you have, the quicker they’ll turn red. The other thing is the heat, and the sunshine makes for more efficient conversion to sugar too, so it also helps the flavor,” said Moore.

So whether you’re picking up or picking your own this summer, fresh strawberries appear to be in abundance across Western New York. Though it is still recommended that you call ahead to whatever farm you’re going to, just in case.