GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Many along Lake Ontario are waiting for the next report from the International Joint Commission and the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board which will include insights on the potential for flooding down the line this season.

One of those homeowners is Eric Eagan who moved to the shore of Cranberry Pond in late 2016 right before the historic flooding in 2017.

“The flood levels when they happened [in] 2017 and 2019 it was stressful but getting to live here sort of outweighed that it was worth it still for us,” said Eagan.

Cranberry Pond sits right at the same level as Lake Ontario as the two are connected by Long Pond and an inlet channel. So as the lake rises, so does Cranberry Pond. This connection for Eagan at least brought the flooding to his doorstep.

“So all of our flood events in both of those years when the wind came when the lake was high the wind would blow in and all that water would come in traditionally […] go to the pond to escape our yards. But when the ponds were level with the lake there was nowhere for the water to go,” said Eagan.

Since then, Eagan and others have done what they can to mitigate their risk if they ever see a repeat of the 2017 or 2019 floods.

“For a lot of the neighbors along the shoreline here, we’ve all sort of raised our yards up a little bit,” said Eagan. “We’ve fortified with pumps in between houses you know along foundations sump pumps in the basement we doubled those up that we didn’t have before.”

Eagan said he’s not too worried about this year as lake levels have been where they should be so far. Though Eagan his neighbors are still in touch often as they monitor for changes.

“All of our neighbors we are always texting and checking in with each other about what’s the lake at today what’s your dock look like today because we all have our docks in now and we’re just kind of keeping an eye on things,” said Eagan.

Despite a perceived lack of risk this year, the fallout from the floods continues as FEMA is preparing to redraw maps which could bring a bigger financial burden for insurance costs.

“It’s never good to have rising costs so if they put us into a flood zone that we weren’t in before then you have an insurance requirement obviously the cost of living goes up so that’s it’s a concern for sure,” said Eagan.

We reached out to the IJC for information on when their report is going to be released, but we have not heard back as of April 17 at 5 p.m.