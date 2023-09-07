ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents are being asked to remain cautious about themselves and their pets while at Ontario Beach Park.

According to Ontario County officials, harmful algal blooms were reported to be on the east side of Canandaigua Lake near Deep Run Beach and Ontario Beach Park’s kayak launch.

Experts say that even if toxins are not present, being exposed to the blooms can cause health issues for people and animals.

Last July, it was reported that there were harmful algal blooms in Conesus Lake. Experts say that symptoms such as itching, rashes, fever, and vomiting can occur when exposed to it.

If you see a visible bloom near Canandaigua Lake, make sure that you and your pet do not approach it or get into the water. If you spot it, you are encouraged to report it to the New York DEC. If exposed, you are encouraged to wash with soap and clean water to remove it.