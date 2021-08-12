Conversation with an energy expert: How fighting climate change continues after new report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Energy policy expert Jay Hakes worked as the Administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration during the Clinton administration and has testified to congress on several occasions regarding energy and energy independence.

Hakes says that the United States is on the cusp of an energy transition to renewables, but a long history of fossil fuel burning will not change overnight.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction, we’re just not headed there fast enough to stave off these things that we’re seeing and that are already baked in the pie to get worse,” said Hakes. Cars, homes, and industry continue to shift toward cleaner sources of power, but more work needs to be done to reduce emissions, says Hakes.

From Exxon Mobil, to reducing methane emissions, to US-India relations, Hakes covers these topics in his conversation with meteorologist James Gilbert. Watch the video in the player above, and you can find more information on him here.