VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week a prescribed burn filled the sky with smoke around the Ganondagan State Historic Site. The burn, set in motion by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, was done in order to help maintain the health of the area and honor the past.

“Ecologically we have been taking pasture land and former agricultural land and turning it into rare bird habitat and depicting exactly the scene that would have been here in the late 1600s during the time the Seneca occupied the site,” said Whitney Carleton, a biologist with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The actual burning of the site is contracted out to Star Tree Wildfire Protection, a team from New Jersey, led in part by one of the company’s partners Bill Edwards.

“The whole project is just about 170 acres although we’re not burning all of that,” said Edwards

Edwards works closely with the parks department, and local officials to make sure that everything is accounted for, including the fire lines which divide the areas to be burned and act as buffers to keep the fire where it belongs. A fight made harder by the double-edged sword of drought.

“It can create control issues on the other respect it can give us better burning conditions,” said Edwards.

Throughout the day, Edward’s team lit fires within the designated zones, all while monitoring the firelines for spot fires that were sparked by embers caught in the wind. Constant communication is key, as well as maintaining a vigilant eye on the weather

“Relative humidity, wind, temperature. When that changes the fire’s behavior changes,” said Edwards.

In the end, this is a lot of work day in and day out on a job like this, but it is necessary to work to help maintain the health of the ecosystem in the area.