ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation made an announcement in Rochester Monday to help kick off Earth Week.

The DEC announces state funding for 51 nonprofit land trusts to help boost tourism and protect farmland.

The funding will support projects that protect water quality and farmland, boost public access to outdoor recreation, and conserve open space.

The new funds will also go to serving underrepresented communities so that everyone can enjoy the outdoors.

“We are continuing efforts with our local and state partners to bring the outdoors to all communities, especially those in low-income and minority communities that have historically been burdened by pollution and other environmental problems,” said DEC Regional Director Tim Walsh.

The Genesee land Trust is among the grant recipients and that group is also a stakeholder in the new state park that will be going in at High Falls.