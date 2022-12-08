Dr. Patricia Wright was honored at the Seneca Park Zoo with the Conservation Warrior Award (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Patricia Wright, an anthropologist and primatologist, will be awarded on Thursday with the Conservation Warrior Award by the Seneca Park Zoo.

The zoo created the award to honor those who commit to animal conservation and make an impact on species’ survival and to bring awareness to their work.

Dr. Wright devoted her life to the conservation of the biodiversity epidemic in Madagascar after discovering a species of lemur in 1986. She was the co-founder of Ranomafa National Park to protect over 41,000 hectares of rainforest.

She was also the co-founder of the Centre ValBio field station focused on integrating people in saving the rainforest and the animals within. Over 80 Malagasy staff are employed at the station.

Dr. Wright wrote five books and over 200 publications and received three Medals of Honor from the Malagasy government.

As a recipient of the award, Dr. Wright will receive a $20,000 grant for her conservation works and a glass sculpture piece courtesy of the Corning Museum of Glass.