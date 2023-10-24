DOLGEVILLE/SCHUYLER/ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday, October 24 that the state has awarded funding to 25 renewable energy projects which — according to the governor’s office — is the largest state investment in renewable entry in the United States.

The awards include three offshore wind and 22 land-based renewable energy projects, which will total 6.4 gigawatts of renewable energy. According to the governor’s office, that will be enough power for 2.6 million homes in New York State and deliver approximately 12 percent of the state’s electricity needs once the projects are completed. It is also expected to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by 9.4 million metric tons annually.

“New York continues to set the pace for our nation’s transition to clean energy,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “An investment of this magnitude is about more than just fighting climate change – we’re creating good-paying union jobs, improving the reliability of our electric grid, and generating significant benefits in disadvantaged communities. Today, we are taking action to keep New York’s climate goals within reach, demonstrating to the nation how to recalibrate in the wake of global economic challenges while driving us toward a greener and more prosperous future for generations to come.”

Four projects in Livingston County were provided with funding. These include VC Renewables LLC building a 19.99-megawatt solar facility in Caledonia, Cordelio Power building another in Groveland for SunEast Hampton Corners Solar and SunEast Niagara Solar in Caledonia, and White Creek Solar, LLC building a 135-megawatt solar facility in York and Leicester.

According to the governor’s office, the average electric bill impact for customers over the life of all the projects will be approximately .31 percent, or about 32 cents per month.

The announcement represented the first set of actions taken by the state as part of their 10-point Action Plan, announced by Governor Hochul last week. The contract commitments also include requirements to purchase certain minimum amounts of American-made iron and steel and prevailing wage provisions for all construction workers, laborers and mechanics.

The announcement also supports the state’s goal for 70 percent of the state’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030, and nine gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035. According to the governor’s office, with these projects, the state will now have enough projects to supply 79 percent of its 2030 energy needs with renewable energy.

“This latest and largest round of large-scale renewable energy awards is further proof that New York is, and will continue to be, a place where the renewable energy sector can thrive,” New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said in a statement. “This cohort of large-scale renewable energy projects reflect New York’s longstanding and ongoing priority to responsibly advance the most cost-competitive and economically viable clean energy projects in a manner that is timely and maximizes benefits for all New Yorkers.”

The projects include three offshore wind projects off of New York City and Long Island, which are estimated to produce over 4,000 megawatts of clean energy to the state. When coupled with two more manufacturing facilities in progress, the 25 proposed projects are expected to create approximately 8,300 jobs and spur $20 billion in economic development investments statewide.

“Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, this monumental investment not only propels New York to the forefront of the renewable energy sector but promises thousands of family-sustaining jobs across our state,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement. “As we work towards a sustainable future, we’re committed to ensuring that every New Yorker reaps the economic benefits of this initiative, especially our disadvantaged communities.”

