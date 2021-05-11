DEC: New York on track to achieve zero emissions electricity by 2040

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, a rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. The Manhattan skyline is at top. A new law signed Thursday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sets the nation’s most aggressive targets for reducing carbon emissions and is intended to drive dramatic changes over the next 30 years. It calls for all the state’s electricity to come from renewable, carbon-free sources such as solar, wind and hydropower. Transportation and building heating systems would also run on clean electricity rather than oil and gas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State’s Climate Action Council marked a milestone in the state’s work to achieve the goals of its “nation-leading” climate law, claiming the state is on track to achieve zero emissions electricity by 2040

Council Co-Chairs Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen Harris, announced that the Council’s seven advisory panels have submitted their recommendations for the development of the draft Scoping Plan, aiming to help guide achievement of the Climate Act’s goals.

These goals include the significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, ramping up renewable energy development and put the State on the path to carbon neutrality economy-wide by 2050.

According to the DEC, the Climate Action Council is now progressing according to the schedule included in the Climate Act. The Council will now review the recommendation submitted by the seven advisory panels to develop a draft Scoping Plan that will be released for public comment in 2022.

Additionally, the recommendations from the advisory panels, will now be advanced into an integration analysis process, which will assess strategies under consideration accounting for the emission reductions, job impacts and health impact.

The seven advisory panels that summitted recommendations include Transportation, Agriculture and Forestry, Land Use and Local Government, Power Generation, Energy Efficiency and Housing, Energy Intensive and Trade Exposed Industries, and Waste.

The final Scoping Plan will be posted online and delivered to the New York State Goivernor and Legislature in 2023.

The DEC also listed major milestones and requirements of the Climate Act that state agencies have already met. This includes:

The DEC added that the state is continuing to advance goals towards renewable energy through the Clean Energy Standard, building electrification and clean transportation.

More on the New York State Climate Plan can be found on the DEC website.