GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — In the 1990s scientists unlocked the human genome in a groundbreaking project, now the focus has turned to apples for one group at Cornell University.

Dr. Awais Khan, an associate professor at the School of Integrated Plant Science, was part of the team that sequenced the genome of the Honeycrisp apple.

“It covers 97% of the genes which are in [the] Honeycrisp genome,” said Dr. Khan

This makes it the most complete look into what makes an apple, an apple, yet, they chose the Honeycrisp for its wide-ranging popularity with both consumers and apple breeders. A good example is a newly developed apple from Cornell, called the ‘Snapdragon’, which in part was developed from the Honeycrisp.

One of the traits that makes it so attractive to breeders is its resistance to a common disease in apples across the Northeast.

“Apple scab is a fungal disease of apples and is a major issue for apple production,” said Dr. Khan.

Now with almost the entire genome of the Honeycrisp available, they can take those traits and pass them onto new generations of apples, while also leaving the less desirable ones behind.

“This is not possible without knowing what genes are responsible for that, and knowing about the genes is not possible without the genome sequence,” said Dr. Khan. “And we’ve made this genome sequence available to everyone,”.

In the end, the goal remains to make the best apple possible, for Dr. Khan the Honeycrisp is just a starting point, as his research continues, he plans to work with more varieties of apples to identify what makes them resistant to other diseases and add those traits to the ever-growing list of apple varieties.