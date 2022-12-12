CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents in Clifton Springs are raising concerns about what a local company may be burning into the air overnight.

Neighbors on Broad Street in the village by G.W. Lisk claim the company is using a chemical burner to pump fumes into the air, enveloping the area in thick clouds.

Lisk is known worldwide for manufacturing solenoids, solenoid valves, sensors, flame arrestors, and more.

Neighbors said they have gone to the village about this, local leaders like Senator Pam Helming, and the company itself — asking what this burning might be.

Residents have been sounding off on social media and told News 8 the air is left with a strong chemical smell. Even pets are coming back home smelling of some kind of substance.

Last Tuesday Corinne Sabin on Broad Street said she woke up and saw a big vapor cloud coming out of the G.W. Lisk factory — concerned the building was on fire, she took a closer look and claims it was a chemical burner pumping fumes out into the air.

(Facebook Post from Corinne Sabin)

In a letter to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), another resident, Denise Morphy, wrote in part: “It is a heavy, chemical smell. I don’t know what else to do. I cannot live in a neighborhood where a factory is allowed to emit into the air a substance that smells that bad. I don’t know if there is anything else you can do for me to remedy this situation. If not, I will have to consider leaving a house that I have lived in for 46 years.”

G.W. Lisk did weigh in saying they do not believe they are the source of any odors and are working with the DEC to conduct monitoring and samples. The DEC told News 8 they did an investigation weeks ago — and did not find any environmental violations. They said the odors might be associated with an evaporator used to remove water from cleaning solutions.

Sabin said she wonders: Are cleaning solutions then safe to put in the air? She feels whatever this is, it’s more harmful than the DEC is saying.

“I saw a big cloud going over the houses across the street. And I came out on the porch because I was concerned maybe Lisk was on fire. My sister lives right down on the corner. So, I came out and I got out on the porch and I could smell the chemicals and I knew it was the chemical burner,” said Sabin. She added “We just want to know what chemicals are in the air and if they’re toxic.”

Below are the full statements from G.W. Lisk and the DEC:

“G.W. Lisk is committed to protecting the environment and community that has been its home for more than a century. The company follows all applicable environmental rules and regulations, and works regularly with the DEC to ensure compliance and implementation of best practices. With respect to this specific allegation, G.W. Lisk is working closely with the DEC to conduct monitoring and sampling that goes above and beyond legal requirements even though the company believes it is not the source of any odors.” Anna (Coryell) Cosh, Global Marketing Manager, G.W. Lisk Company, Inc.

“In response to concerns about odors at the facility, DEC conducted an inspection and did not observe any violations of air regulations. The facility notified DEC that it is working with the New York State Pollution Prevention Institute to address the odors. The odors are reportedly associated with an evaporator used to remove water from spent floor cleaning solution. The facility also agreed to conduct air testing and submitted a plan to DEC late last week. DEC is conducting a comprehensive review of the plan and will provide comments back to the facility. DEC did not receive any reports of chemical leaks involving GW Lisk.” Lori Severino, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation