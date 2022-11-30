ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State has finalized its agreements with the Canadian Company Li-Cycle in a move that will bring about 270 jobs to Monroe County, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

The Li-Cycle Corporation is an international leader in lithium battery recycling, with a handful of offices around the world. The first United States spoke facility is in Rochester’s Eastman Business Park.

Following their new agreement, Li-Cycle will be expanding its operations to a new facility, the Rochester Hub, which is currently under construction. In exchange for the commitment to bringing jobs to Rochester, the state will be kicking in $13.5 million in tax credits through the Excelsior Jobs Program.

The existing spoke and soon-to-be-completed hub will compliment each other, working to turn end-of-life batteries and battery manufacturing scraps into what’s called “black mass,” a black powdery substance containing critical metals including lithium, cobalt, and nickel. This process uses with minimal wastewater and minimal emissions, making it a green option for recycling e-waste.

Last month, Senator Chuck Schumer and Li-Cycle president and CEO Ajay Kochhar traveled to Rochester to speak on the just-passed Inflation Reduction Act — the single largest federal investment in clean energy in the country’s history, Schumer said.

“This is a game changer,” Schumer said at this conference. “It’s going to bring jobs, jobs, jobs to upstate New York. I am using my clout as majority leader to make upstate New York, a center of all of this new manufacturing. Batteries, every piece of modern technology needs batteries. From laptops to electric cars to cell phones, even my flip phone.”

Representatives with the governor’s office said that the spoke operation currently can shred up to 5,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries a year. Pending its 2023 completion, Rochester’s hub will receive black mass from spoke locations across the country, processing battery materials equivalent to 225,000 electric cars annually.