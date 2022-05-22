ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Broad Street Bridge was closed for a portion of the day Sunday.

This closure was due to crews with the Department of Environmental Services performing seasonal cleaning of the Genesee River.

Crew members said they had to remove logs and other debris from the river — both for aesthetic reasons and so the debris doesn’t disrupt the flow of the river.

“We want to make sure we all stay safe — and it’s great for the views of the river,” said Rochester’s Director of Operations Karen St. Aubin. “The entire wall of the river is being reconstructed, so we’re making it very nice for our waterway.”

The Broad Street Bridge is just one of several bridges over the river that get this treatment annually.