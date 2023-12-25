ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The “Birds and Bees” Act was signed into law, which is aimed at protecting people and animals from certain pesticides.

According to officials, the law will ban neonicotinoid pesticides on plants and turf outside. The law is meant to protect pollinators like birds and bees from these toxins.

The law also aims at giving researchers time to find alternatives that are less harmful to the environment. The use of these pesticides will be evaluated to help transition farmers to this program.

“By signing the Birds and Bees Protection Act, New York is taking a significant stride in protecting our kids, environment, and essential pollinators,” Governor Hochul said. “This law underscores our commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem while we prioritize sustainable farming and agricultural practices.”

Some farmers expressed concern over the prohibition of this pesticide, saying that they use it in order to control pests and that they would have to resort to harsh chemicals. However, David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, said that the bill ensures farms will have risk-safe risk management tools.

“New York Farm Bureau also is pleased about the continued role the Department of Environmental Conservation will have in consultation with the Department of Agriculture and Markets to make science-based regulatory decisions,” Fisher said. “The Governor once again demonstrated her willingness to find a reasonable pathway forward to support New York agriculture.”