ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bat Week is in full swing across the country as Halloween quickly approaches. The week, dedicated to protecting and teaching about the iconic mammal, happens annually around the holiday when interest in the creatures peak.

According to Samantha Hoff a Wildlife Technician with the DEC, there are over 1,400 species of bats worldwide but only a few live here in New York State.

“We actually have nine species of bats, six of those are hibernating species so they spend their entire year in new york, and then we have three […] migratory species,” said Hoff.

While many may jump to conclusions, unlike their pop culture counterparts these bats do not have as much of a taste for blood as they do insects. That taste is one of the reasons they remain an important part of our ecosystem too. They help keep mosquitos and other pests that could harm not just you but also crops.

In recent years though, bats have faced issues with declining populations. So much so that one species common to New York is now considered a federally endangered species. The cause is a combination of things, but the most prevalent has been a fungal disease that has spread through the state.

“A little over 15 years ago we had an invasive fungal disease arrive right here into New York State, which is called white-nose syndrome,” said Hoff.

For many, this highlights the importance of protecting these creatures. Even when they become unwelcome guests in your home. That’s something Jason Galajda, the owner of Eviction Nuisance and Wildlife Control, takes pride in with his work.

“Being a no kill we don’t use snap traps or anything like that so, it’s completely humane,” said Galajda.

He recognizes that the bats are just trying to find somewhere safe and sheltered, something in short supply in our area. One popular option to help fill the gap includes installing bat boxes

“Bat boxes are great, you have to have them up on a tree about ten to thirteen feet up, facing south, with a lot of sun,” said Galadja.

These can be bought fairly easily, or even be done as a DIY project to celebrate Bat Week.