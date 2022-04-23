ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is an ongoing effort to bring cutting-edge recycling technology to New York, and our region.

It’s called “Advanced Recycling”, and it would allow for the construction and operation of new centers to accomplish recycling of plastics you might not have typically thought possible.

“So 90% of plastics are not being recycled, so let’s think about what’s in our homes right now for example vegetable pouches…frozen vegetable pouches and granola bar wrappers for example or bottles that are holding handwash for example; they can take those products, melt them down through a heating process — so there’s no oxygen used so there’s no combustion, it’s then cooled, and then condensed into it’s original form and can be made into new plastic products,” Senior Director of the Northeast Region of the American Chemistry Council, Margaret Gorman said.

Aiming to make an impact in the economy as well as the environment, Advanced Recycling is already being introduced and integrated in other parts of the country.

“NY needs to do more and this is a proposal it isn’t going to cost the state a penny; it’s going to provide a different regulatory path forward for investments in Advanced Recycling, properly classifies it as manufacturing which is what we do for virtually every other kind of material recovery and reuse and we’ve seen this work across the US..” Vice President of the Business Council of NYS, Ken Pokalsky said.

Experts say this technology would also have a long-term economic impact in the state and help create the foundation for what’s being deemed “green-collar” jobs.

“It could also… if these companies were set up in New York could displace over 800,000 tons of plastics per year so it’s a huge, huge environmental benefit in addition to the economics of course if these facilities were set up in New York State,” Gorman said.

“This is the future, this is where we’re going not only as a state, but as a nation but possible and hopefully the world so we want to make sure that we are not only training people for the green economy but we’re actually putting them to work,” Senator of the 56th District, Jeremy Cooney said.

The bill is currently in the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee.