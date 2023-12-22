ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State has been awarded $8 million by the EPA and Dept. of Energy to reduce methane emissions.

The funds, which are part of the Inflation Reduction Act, support the state’s ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to protect ground and surface waters.

The funds are part of $350 million awarded to 14 states that will help measure and reduce methane emissions. Governor Hochul says this will help New York and other states support industry efforts to cut methane emissions from active wells and support environmental restoration.

“New Yorkers are feeling the impacts of climate change all across the State, and in response we are taking bold action and building a stronger, more resilient New York with the help of record State and Federal resources,” said Gov. Hochul.

The Methane Emissions Reduction Program also provides a combination of technical and financial assistance to New York to help well owners and operators identify and eliminate methane emissions from low-producing conventional oil and gas wells.