Comedian Chevy Chase to screen 'Caddyshack' in Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Chevy Chase is coming to Rochester!
You may know him from his well-known characters like Fletch, Clark Griswold, or Ty Webb.
The veteran actor and comedian will share stories about his career and take questions from the audience on August 16th.
This will follow a showing of the 1980 classic "Caddyshack". The show starts at 7:30 p-m at the Kodak theater.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
More Stories
-
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A fatal shooting outside a crowded South…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - "Empire" will return for its final season this fall…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - The Metropolitan Opera's percentage of box office…