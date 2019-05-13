Comedian Chevy Chase to screen 'Caddyshack' in Rochester Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Chevy Chase is coming to Rochester!

You may know him from his well-known characters like Fletch, Clark Griswold, or Ty Webb.

The veteran actor and comedian will share stories about his career and take questions from the audience on August 16th.

This will follow a showing of the 1980 classic "Caddyshack". The show starts at 7:30 p-m at the Kodak theater.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.