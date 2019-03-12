The Beach Boys to return to CMAC this summer

CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) - The Beach Boys are returning to CMAC for another summer show this August.

The legendary surf rock band will play a show Thursday, August 22 at the venue in Canandaigua.

Tickets for the show will go on sale starting this Friday via Ticketmaster outlets. You can find more information on CMAC's website. Prices for tickets start at $30.

The Beach Boys' touring lineup most recently featured co-founder Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, John Cowsill, Tim Bonhomme, Randell Kirsch, Scott Totten, and Christian Love.