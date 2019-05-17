'The Office' star John Krasinski spotted in western New York once again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- He's been seen again! Actor/director John Krasinski took another photo with fans in western New York following the announcement that the sequel to A Quiet Place would be filmed in the Buffalo area.

The newest photo was shared by 500 Seneca. It showed Krasinski with two others at Dobutsu on Seneca St.

Thursday, we shared another Krasinski sighting at a SPOT Coffee location in Orchard Park.