'The Office' star John Krasinski spotted in western New York once again
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- He's been seen again! Actor/director John Krasinski took another photo with fans in western New York following the announcement that the sequel to A Quiet Place would be filmed in the Buffalo area.
The newest photo was shared by 500 Seneca. It showed Krasinski with two others at Dobutsu on Seneca St.
Thursday, we shared another Krasinski sighting at a SPOT Coffee location in Orchard Park.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - At a time when families have been separated at the…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Herman Wouk, the versatile, Pulitzer Prize winning…
-
LONDON (AP) - The birth certificate for the son of Prince Harry and…