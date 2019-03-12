Fans line up for 'Hamilton' in Rochester Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Did you get "Hamilton" tickets? Sales for the award-winning musical's dates in Rochester started Tuesday morning.

The show, hosted by the Rochester Broadway Theatre League, takes the stage in April at the Auditorium Theatre on Main Street in Rochester. RBTL has scheduled 24 shows starting April 23 through May 12.

Tickets were moving fast Tuesday morning as hordes of fans lined up at the RBTL box office.

"This is probably the biggest show for Rochester to see," explained John Parkhurst, Rochester Broadway Theatre League. "It's three weeks of fantastic theater, we're just very, very excited."

He adds, "It's a great energy, it's great for the businesses that surround us. The restaurants, the parking lots, everybody benefits from this when a show like this is in town."