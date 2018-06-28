Director shares first pic of Brighton's Kristen Wiig on set of new Wonder Women film
BRIGHTON, NY (WROC) - We are getting the first look at Brighton grad Kristen Wiig on the set of the next Wonder Women film.
Director Patty Jenkins posted a photo of Wiig (in character) on Twitter Wednesday night with the caption: "Enter Barbara Minerva..."
In the photo, Wiig is seen gazing at a stuff animal -- which some fans guessed to be a cheetah -- inside some type of museum.
Wiig is set to star as Minerva whose sinister alter ego is "Cheetah."
"Wonder Woman 1984" is set to premiere in November 2019.
Enter Barbara Minerva… #WW84 pic.twitter.com/56f8Diu7So— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 27, 2018
