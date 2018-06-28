Director shares first pic of Brighton's Kristen Wiig on set of new Wonder Women film

Wiig on the set of Wonder Woman 1984 (Photo from @PattyJenks/Twitter)

BRIGHTON, NY (WROC) - We are getting the first look at Brighton grad Kristen Wiig on the set of the next Wonder Women film.

Director Patty Jenkins posted a photo of Wiig (in character) on Twitter Wednesday night with the caption: "Enter Barbara Minerva..."

In the photo, Wiig is seen gazing at a stuff animal -- which some fans guessed to be a cheetah -- inside some type of museum.

Wiig is set to star as Minerva whose sinister alter ego is "Cheetah."

"Wonder Woman 1984" is set to premiere in November 2019.