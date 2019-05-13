BB King's daughter Claudette meets with Rochester students

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- While on tour with her late father's band, BB King's daughter made a visit to students at Rochester's School 19 Monday afternoon.

Claudette King, visited with sixth through eighth-grade students to share her experience of growing up in the music industry. She will be joined by former "The Voice" contestant and bandmate Michael Lee.

The two served lunch and talked to the kids about the importance of community.

"We're here to give back to the community," Lee explained. "You know, BB was always about giving and receiving love and giving love and that's what we are here to do today to continue his legacy in his honor."

In addition to the school visit, King and Lee also visited local homeless shelters. The band was scheduled to play at the Lilac Festival Monday but it has been moved to Anthology due to the rain.