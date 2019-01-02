Actor Bob Einstein passes away at age 76

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 27: Bob Einstein arrives to the Premiere Of HBO's "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on June 27, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

(WISH/WROC) - Actor Bob Einstein has died of cancer at age 76, according to reports.

Deadline Hollywood reports that the actor passed away in Indian Wells, California. The website reports that he had been battling cancer.

Einstein's brother, comedian Albert Brooks, confirmed the death in a tweet, writing: "R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever."

The actor had a distinctively deep voice and created the character "Super Dave Osborne." He also appeared as "Marty Funkhouser" on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and as "Officer Judy" on the Smothers Brothers Show.