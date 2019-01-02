Entertainment

Actor Bob Einstein passes away at age 76

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 02:28 PM EST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 02:30 PM EST

(WISH/WROC) - Actor Bob Einstein has died of cancer at age 76, according to reports.

Deadline Hollywood reports that the actor passed away in Indian Wells, California. The website reports that he had been battling cancer.

Einstein's brother, comedian Albert Brooks, confirmed the death in a tweet, writing: "R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever."

The actor had a distinctively deep voice and created the character "Super Dave Osborne." He also appeared as "Marty Funkhouser" on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and as "Officer Judy" on the Smothers Brothers Show.

