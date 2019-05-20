'Game of Thrones' counseling available to fans for $50 an hour

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(WFLA) - Does the thought of life after "Game of Thrones" have you feeling distraught? You're not alone.

Longtime viewers are having a tough time parting ways with the world of Westeros.

Fortunately, counselors are making themselves available to help them deal with their emotions into this next chapter of life.

Bark.com has launched a "Game of Thrones" counseling service as the popular HBO show comes to an end.

"The professionals will help them digest their feelings and interpretation of the show, which could range from anger and confusion to sadness and grief," according to the service description.

"We watch them to escape our daily lives and immerse ourselves into the 'unknown,'" Lynette, a counselor from Bark.com said in a statement. "This is the very reason why we sometimes become addicted to watching them, the stories they tell become part of our identity."

Fans can "connect with qualified counselors" in 30-minute or 60-minute sessions, which cost between $25-$51 depending on the length.

Users can choose face-to-face or group counseling and there's no limit to the number of sessions you can schedule.

