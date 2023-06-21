ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local band is headed overseas to play for military troops.

The Zac Brown Tribute Band —which plays at many festivals in Rochester— will be playing at seven different military bases in Japan. It’s part of a series of free shows for members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines stationed there.

Bryan Price, one of the band’s guitarists, explained why they chose to participate.

“Because it’s an incredible experience and let’s face it our troops are away from their families,” he said. “They’re giving what they can for our freedom and for our liberty… we are thankful for that and we are huge supporters of the military. So anytime there’s an opportunity to give back to that aspect, we love it.”

The performances start June 29 and run through July 8.