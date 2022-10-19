ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) will be hosting a lottery on Friday for free tickets to see the musical “Hamilton.”

The lottery is open on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will close in the afternoon on Thursday, October 27. Each person who participates in the lottery is eligible to win two tickets for $10 each. You must download the official Hamilton app on your phone in order to participate.

These tickets are for the performances of Hamilton scheduled on November 1 through November 6 at RBTL.

Another lottery for tickets will be helped November 8 through November 13. This lottery will be held Friday, October 28.