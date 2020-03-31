1  of  74
Closings
You could get paid to watch your favorite Disney Film

Entertainment

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Disney/Verizon

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The company Reviews.org is looking for 10 people willing to sit through their favorite Disney film one more time in exchange for $200 and a year-long subscription to Disney+.

It’s called their Disney+ Dream Job application. They previously launched a similar job application in October, asking people to binge watch Disney movies for 30 days.

They have re-launched this campaign to relieve some financial strain to 10 families who may be facing hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are the qualifications:

  • Must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident

If interested, applicants can send an email with the subject line “Dream Job”, your name and favorite Disney film to giveaways@reviews.org.

For more information: CLICK HERE.

