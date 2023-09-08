ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wrestling fans, get ready! The WWE Supershow is coming to Rochester!

On November 4, notable WWE wrestlers will take over the Blue Cross Arena. These include Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, and more.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on September 15, and will start at $20. WWE Presale and Venue Presale will begin September 13. More ticket information can be found here.

VIP Package upgrades, according to the Blue Cross Arena, will allow for meet and greet opportunities, ringside seats, and more.