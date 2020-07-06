1  of  74
World’s longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die at 68

FILE – Donnie, left, and Ronnie Galyon sit inside their Beavercreek, Ohio, home, in a Wednesday, July 2, 2014 file photo. The world’s longest surviving conjoined twins died on July 4, 2020 at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon of Beavercreek, Ohio were born joined at the abdomen. In 2014, earned the distinction of being the world’s oldest set of conjoined twins shortly before their 63rd birthday. (Drew Simon/Dayton Daily News via AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins died July 4 at the age of 68.

Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen Oct. 28, 1951. In 2014, the brothers earned the distinction of being the world’s oldest set of conjoined twins shortly before their 63rd birthday.

WHIO reported that the two died in hospice care in Dayton, their brother Jim said. The Montgomery County coroner said their deaths were due to natural causes.

Starting as children, the brothers appeared in carnivals and circuses as a sideshow attraction. Jim Gaylon told Mlive that their income supported their family for years.

TLC aired a documentary about the men in 2010.

The brothers retired from entertaining in 1991, and lived alone until 2010 when health problems prompted them to move in with family members.

The Dayton community raised funds and helped renovate their new home to allow the brothers to navigate in a custom wheelchair, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

