With 208th song on Hot 100 chart, Drake sets new record

by: MESFIN FEKADU, Associated Press

FILE – In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake has landed his 208th song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record for most songs on the music chart. The rapper’s latest track, “Oprah’s Bank Account” with DaBaby and Lil Yachty, debuted at No. 89 on the Hot 100 chart this week and helps Drake surpass the 207-song run the cast of “Glee” held on the chart. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake has landed his 208th song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record for most songs on the music chart.

The rapper’s latest track, “Oprah’s Bank Account” with DaBaby and Lil Yachty, debuted at No. 89 on the Hot 100 chart this week and helps Drake surpass the 207-song run the cast of “Glee” held on the chart.

“Glee” aired its popular run from 2009 through 2015, and its cover versions of well-known songs would debut on the charts after episodes aired. The cast released several platinum- and gold-selling albums and even earned a Grammy nomination in a category reserved for pop groups, pitting the cast against the likes of Maroon 5, Sade, Paramore and Train.

Drake, who launched his entertainment career as a cast member of the high school series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” first charted on the Hot 100 with “Best I Ever Had” in 2009, eventually reaching the No. 2 spot. He has topped the chart with the songs “One Dance,” “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.” His collaborations with Rihanna — “What’s My Name?” and “Work” — also reached No. 1.

Lil Wayne is behind Drake and “Glee” with 168 songs to reach the Hot 100 chart. The top 10 also includes Elvis Presley, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift and Future.

