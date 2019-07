FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles. Nelson’s latest studio offering, “Ride Me Back Home,” is a relaxed, joyous collection that finds Nelson reflecting, explicitly, on age and its toll – complaining, in fact, about the way time has left his face so lined – but free of any self-pity. It’s more of a celebration than some of his recent albums, and more of a showcase for his deceptively simple guitar work, which still carries an emotional wallop with its easy tone and subtlety. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss and their friends are coming together at Darien Lake this September.

Tickets for Outlaw Music Festival go on sale this Friday, with the concert taking place on September 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $159.50. When available, they can be purchased at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.