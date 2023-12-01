ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a successful tour spanning the globe, Beyoncé has released her Renaissance concert film to theaters!

Fans of the award-winning singer-songwriter who may have missed her recent concerts will be able to catch it in theaters around the Rochester area. The film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” opened on November 30 and will be screened throughout December.

The film will be playing in theaters up until Sunday, December 24, so fans do have time to buy tickets. Below is a list of theaters screening the film:

The Little Theater

On the Little Theater’s website, the film’s screening dates are from December 1 until December 7. Friday’s has an extra screening at 3 p.m., but otherwise, the rest of the screening will be at 7;15 p.m.

Roc Cinema

Through December 17, the film will be screened once per day, usually sometime between 5-7:15 p.m. The screening on December 17 will be at 2:00 p.m.

Movies 10

The Henrietta theater also has three showtimes at most between 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 1, 2, 3, and 7.

The theater’s website lists screening dates between December 4 through 6. Times for these dates are to be determined.

Cinemark Tinseltown

For those who want to watch the concert film in IMAX, Tinseltown has showings up until Sunday, December 3. The times for the IMAX showings are between 12 p.m. through 11:15 p.m.

Fans can also opt for the standard format, which will be screened up to Sunday, December 10. These showings can also range from approximately 12 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

AMC Webster

The AMC theater in Webster has showings up until December 10. Showtimes range between 12:15 p.m. up until evening at 9:30 p.m.

Canandaigua Theaters

From December 1-3, Canandaigua Theaters 10 on County Road 10 has two screenings on December 1 and three screenings for the other two days. These times are approximately 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

For more theater options and screenings throughout the concert film’s tenure in theaters, you can go check out the movie’s website by clicking here.