ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What if you had gone your whole life by one name, and then had to make a decision that made you question who you are?

That’s the idea behind Other Brother Productions latest film “What’s My Name Again?,” directed by Spencer Zender.

Described as “coming-of-age,” the film follows Bo, portrayed by Rochester’s own Ryan Winn, who has never had a solid father figure in his life.

“[Bo] hasn’t really had help in that ‘coming of age’ of becoming a man,” Winn told News 8. “His mom had three different husbands, and he basically figures out on his 18th birthday that he has to decide which name he’s going to continue living his life with.”

Winn said Bo had been living by a name that was never legally his name. The film tracks Bo’s journey to choose his identity, choose a name, and choose who he wants to be — all over the course of 72 hours.

During his journey, Bo is also trying to help his best friend through his journey to find his sexual identity.

Going through his own journey to be able to identify with Bo, Winn said finding the part of him that resonated with the character helped bring himself into the role.

“I remember being a lost high school student, I remember not really knowing my identity,” Winn said. “I played a lot of sports when I was younger, and when I was done playing sports, I was trying to figure out who I was beyond an athlete. And then just playing with that and growing through that small part that resonates with that character, and then finding a new lens to bring yourself into that character.”

Winn said even if the viewer at home can’t relate to the Bo’s specific journey, they will walk away with a better sense of appreciation for the relationships they have around them.

“Be thankful for what’s in your life and not be constantly comparing yourself to other situations, which is the robbery of joy,” Winn said. “There’s always somebody with a different situation that you can compare yourself to, and it’s usually makes you unhappy, because they have something that you don’t have currently. By the end of [the film,] Bo is really just thankful for his best friend regardless of what his sexual identity is. His girlfriend for how supportive she is and is willing to sacrifice what school he is going to, to continue that relationship. And he’s really thankful for his mother and the sacrifices that she’s made to kind of, even with all these jokers coming in and out of the family, keep some sort of familial unit and structure in his life. I think he finds that it’s about the relationships in the family and the love that we have in the present. And that your name is important, but it’s not necessarily what is the goal of life is or your identity.”

“What’s My Name Again?” has taken home “Best Drama Film” at the Independent Filmmakers Showcase Film Festival, along with a nomination for “Best Picture.”

At the Southern California International Film Festival, the film was nominated for “Best Ensemble” and “Best Feature Film.” Winn took home “Best Actor – Feature Film,” and Allison Byrnes won “Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film”, playing the role of Karen Humpton, Bo’s mother.

“You don’t know how [a film] is going to resonate with people. You don’t know how people are going to react,” Winn said. “The feedback has been amazing. It’s been super exciting. I’m super appreciative of the feedback, and I’m just really happy and proud to be a part of the project and, and excited to kind of see how it continues.”

“What’s My Name Again?” is available to rent or buy on major platforms, including Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.